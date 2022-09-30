Next month, M.I.A. will unveil her sixth studio LP MATA, which is led by the recent singles “The One” and “Popular.” Today (Sept. 30), the British star drops off another track titled “Beep,” a genre-bending effort that boasts production from Jaegan, Maher Woo-Shear, Rex Kudo, Rick Rubin, and Skrillex. The track is full of rhymes about M.I.A.’s life and the importance of self-love and understanding:

“Went from tryna pay the rent, used the pen on men and made a dent, yeah, time and again make it go top 10, no, I’m not a politician and not UN, when I meet face to face, yeah, don’t be late, I be talkin’ on the phone, yeah, I’m not gonna wait, when you gotta tell me you better locate, if it’s takin’ up my time then you beep-beep, yeah, I’m tryna come through, beep-beep, yeah, I’m bringin’ someone nеw, beep-beep, yeah, I’m tryna come through, beep-beep, yeah, I’m bringin’ somеone new…”

Upon its eventual arrival, MATA will follow AIM, a project that made landfall back in 2016 with 12 tracks and additional features from Blaqstarr, Zayn, and Dexta Daps. AIM also spawned a deluxe edition with five additional cuts and collaborations alongside Diplo and GENER8ION. Since then, M.I.A. continued to liberate loose cuts for her fans to enjoy, including “Damascus,” “Goals,” “Load ‘Em” with Dexta Daps, “ISIS,” “OHMNI W2020COVID19,” “Oh Vennilavae (Stand Up),” “CTRL,” and “Babylon.” In 2018, the “Paper Planes” talent released the documentary MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A and an accompanying soundtrack of the same name. Outside of her own work, M.I.A. could also be heard contributing to songs like N.E.R.D.’s “Kites,” Belly’s “Immigrant,” Cadenza’s “Up Inna,” and Travis Scott’s “FRANCHISE.”

Press play on a lyric video for “Beep” below. As confirmed on M.I.A.’s Twitter, MATA will be delivered to the masses Oct. 14.