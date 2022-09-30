In more recent years, Kendrick Lamar has been a man of few words, so anytime he decides to express himself to the world, it makes a big impact. Yesterday (Sept. 29), the Compton emcee took to Twitter to pay homage to Taz Arnold, a longtime member of The Sa-Ra Creative Partners and a style maven in his own right. Along with four different images of the “Halla” talent, Lamar both dubbed the L.A. tastemaker a “westside original” and his “Mount Rushmore of style.”

Previously, The two artists previously worked together on 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly, on which the latter wrote for and produced on the standout cuts “U,” “For Sale? (Interlude),” and “Momma.” That album — Lamar’s third overall — arguably stands as one of hip hop’s more important bodies of work, landing on charts around the world and earning all parties a platinum certification.

Outside of music, Arnold is also well-known for his now-defunct clothing brand TI$A (or “Taz Is So Arnold”), which included some now-iconic snapbacks and various vintage pieces re-adorned with the company’s colorful logo. Many of his peers regularly wore TI$A’s items over the past decade, including Chris Brown, Tyga, Big Sean, and Kanye West.

In a past interview with Viper, Arnold spoke on his talents as both a student and a teacher of “the culture”:

“I’m a person who looks at myself like I have some sort of knowledge of self and the culture… first, I’m a musician, then I’m a fashion designer. In that order. I’m always studying and building with people in the community to raise the bar creatively, culturally and musically. To be able to bring my aesthetic is a pleasure.”

Check out Kendrick Lamar‘s tweet about Taz Arnold below. Perhaps the gesture will reconnect the two for new collaborations in the future.