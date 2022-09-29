A 17-year-old boy, his father and stepmother have officially been charged for the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

The teen was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery. According to authorities, he was out on parole or probation at the time of the shooting. He was also wearing an ankle monitor that was not being monitored at the time. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 19.

His father Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who still remains on the run, and considered armed and dangerous, was also charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as two counts of second-degree robbery. Shauntel Trone, 32, who is the boy’s stepmother and Freddie Lee’s wife, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. She is expected to be arraigned today (Sept. 29).

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB Rock was fatally shot while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family,” Gascón said in a press statement. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

“I thank the investigators who presented the case to my office. As we do every single day, we will work diligently to make sure that those responsible for taking the life of an innocent victim are held accountable,” he added.

According to TMZ, Freddie Lee and his son were already in the parking lot of the restaurant before PnB Rock arrived. The teen was the alleged shooter, while Freddie was the getaway driver. Apparently the vehicle was burned after the incident.