Back in January, Jorge Amadeus started off his year strong with his “Levvy” single featuring Prohaize. Earlier this week, the DMV native made his official return to share his latest music video titled “They Said.” Equipped with an assist from FrankHaveMercy, the offering is a taste of his upcoming mixtape, B4 Summer. The freshly released visual is directed by BriCode and takes viewers through a series of visually stimulating settings that bring Amadeus’ lyrics to life:

All my n***as say, watch what you doin’, you got a spouse/ I ain’t tryna do too much might f**k up on my house (my bad), I’m dripped in a lot of drip, you know what I’m about/ See the deuces on my whip, you know I’m whippin’ out (skrrt), I don’t need the smoke, I need the drink and that’s enough, not the type to front I just be callin’ n***as bluff/ If you really stunt, n***a put your bread up/ They ain’t sayin’ nothing, I put my money on myself

The aforementioned B4 Summer project will feature production by Amadeus, Rhondo, and L.3.G.i.O.N. The “Side H**” rapper has been busy the last few months landing placements on several shows, including syncs on “Johnson,” the final season of HBO’s “Insecure,” and also the upcoming release of Jamie Foxx and John Boyega’s Who Cloned Tyrone coming to Netflix.

Amadeus’ last full-length body of work was 2020’s Three Summers (Deluxe). That project boasted appearances from Prohaize, QK OWENS, RL, and CALIPH across 21 tracks. Since then, he has dropped off an official music video for “MELT” and also a follow-up single in 2021 titled “TO THE WALL.”

Be sure to press play on Jorge Amadeus’ brand new “They Said” music video featuring FrankHaveMercy down below.