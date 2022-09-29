Earlier this month, Torrian Ball unveiled his latest body of work Philophobia, a 15-song offering with additional features from TJ, Todd Zack Jr., and Xavy Rusan. The L.A.-based talent explained the meaning behind the title in a press release:

“Philophobia is the fear of falling or being in love. This project touches on how messed up the state of relationships are and how the trauma from our past can ruin them. This album is the therapy session the world desperately needs!”

Philophobia was led by the well-received singles “Peace Of Mind,” “Quad Cities,” and “Numb,” the last of which contains a powerful message for anyone dealing with mental health issues as a result of their struggles:

“Suicide on my mind but I don’t wanna die, I’m so empty inside, I don’t feel alive, overdose on melatonin just to sleep at night, ever felt the type of pain you can’t even cry, this ain’t the type of life that I visualized, never thought I’d be the type that you criticize, I gotta bunch of different sides like a Gemini, but they both turned cold like the winter sky, take a look into my eyes, you can see the pain, you can tell I got regrets ’cause I made mistakes, all this PTSD giving me the shakes, taking L after L, I can’t get a break…”

“Numb” also boasts a matching visual that also serves as a tribute to late Floridian star XXXTentacion. The clip matches the song’s emotionally charged vibes with Ball performing by himself as bottles of alcohol are strewn about. The clip ends by providing the three-digit code for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988).

Press play on Philophobia — and the aforementioned video for “Numb” — below. In related news, Torrian Ball will be heading out on a U.S. tour this October in support of the album. You can check out the full schedule here.