Back in July, Brent Faiyaz unveiled his sophomore studio LP WASTELAND, complete with 19 songs and additional features from DJ Dahi, Tre’ Amani, Joony, Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys, and Tyler, The Creator. Yesterday (Sept. 28), the Maryland talent dropped off a new visual from said album for the self-produced “ALL MINE,” which sees him gushing to a love interest about their unorthodox relationship:

“We both still young, so what’s the rush? The night is young and we not drunk enough, you come around if I don’t do too much, we had our downs but we had way more ups, let’s make love, that be the reason that you always hit me up, I swear, you like the way I f**k ’cause I get rough, you told me your new man don’t makе you nut, that’s a damn shame, you come herе, I’ll knock your p**sy out the d**n frame, remember that last time I made you miss your damn plane? Remember that last time I wet you down with champagne?”

A black-and-white visual for “ALL MINE” comes courtesy of LoneWolf and Mark Peaced. Much of the clip shows a woman — played by model Joan Smalls — gradually running out of patience for Faiyaz as she awaits him in a restaurant. His eventual arrival sparks an argument, which ends with Smalls throwing water on him and storming out of the establishment.

In an interview with Insider, Faiyaz spoke on his feelings about being labeled as “toxic” by his fans:

“I’m not going to hold you, when that term was, I guess, first coined … I was a little insulted. I was definitely like, ‘Man, what the f**k? I’m putting my heart and soul into this s**t and giving motherf**kers records on how I feel about things, and motherf**kers going to call me some s**t like that?”

Press play on “ALL MINE” below.