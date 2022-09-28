Yesterday (Sept. 27), it was announced that Jack Harlow will be joining Jimmy Fallon as a co-host on “The Tonight Show,” an honor previously held by Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Dave Grohl, and more. The forthcoming appearance would mark Harlow’s fourth time on the late-night series, as well as his first time taking on hosting duties. It’s also been revealed that Dwyane Wade will stop by as a guest, while Quavo and Takeoff will perform as Unc & Phew.

Back in May, Harlow unveiled his sophomore LP Come Home the Kids Miss You, a 15-song body of work with additional appearances from Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The album fared well commercially, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 113,000 album-equivalent units sold. The project spawned the runaway hit “First Class,” a Fergie-sampled effort that skyrocketed to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Currently, Harlow is in the midst of his “Come Home the Kids Miss You” world tour, which kicked off back in July and will close out in November. Florida duo City Girls will continue to provide support for select stops. Check out the official announcement for Jack Harlow’s forthcoming “The Tonight Show” appearance — which will take place Oct. 6 — and the remaining American dates for the aforementioned tour below.

“Come Home the Kids Miss You” American dates:

Sept. 28: Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center

Sept. 30: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Oct. 1: Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

Oct. 2: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Oct. 5: Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 8: Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

Oct. 9: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 11: Washington DC – The Anthem

Oct. 14: Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Oct. 15: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Oct. 16: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena