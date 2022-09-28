Last month, E Bleu returned with a new single titled “No Biggie,” a melodic cut that boasts production from ISM and Ric & Thadeus. The track is full of rhymes about wealth, women, and more:

“I just bought a new AP, it’s no biggie, little faith, say you need some space, it’s no biggie, whippin’ Wraith, biggest one that’s steppin’ out my city, f**k the hate, only thinkin’ sex whenever you wit’ me, I’m like f**k a date…”

E Bleu further explained the song’s meaning via press release:

“I’m just in a great space right now. I think the music has always reflected where I’m at in real life and ‘No Biggie’ is just that confident, feel good vibe to me. It’s the start of a new chapter in my mind. I think that will be felt in the music as well.”

“No Biggie” made landfall shortly after the rising star took to social media to announce his new partnership with the Sony-backed imprint AWAL. He also hinted at much more to come in the near future:

“I know it’s been a while since I’ve posted on social media or dropped any new music … we accomplished some crazy things last year completely independent. S**t, I still have a hard time processing [for real]. I felt it was time to take what we built to the next level … I appreciate everyone that stuck by me or checked in through quiet times when many gave me the cold shoulder. That’s never forgotten.”

Last year, the Houston talent kept his fans fed with the loosely connected series “3am,” “4am,” and “2am” with Landstrip Chip. “3am” also spawned a remix alongside Atlanta star Derez De’Shon.

Check out E Bleu‘s “No Biggie.” In related news, he recently performed the infectious cut for KRX Network’s “Rooftop Vybez” series. You can also enjoy that rendition of the track below.