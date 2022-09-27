Viral TikToker BrittBarbie is again in hot waters after being called out for making fun of Black women in her videos. On Monday (Sept. 26), a video clip from a live stream featuring the “period ahh period uhh” creator circulated on social media showing another young woman calling her out.

The nearly two-minute video starts with BrittBarbie having an intense conversation with the woman and a third guy, asking the woman behind the account, “Romaarmy…” if she wanted fake eyelashes. The user explains to Britt that she doesn’t wear makeup, telling her that it isn’t about eyelashes but about the TikToker making a mockery of Black women. “This isn’t about lashes—this about you making fun of Black women, like, do you think we don’t know that you don’t know that your hair grows from [your scalp]? B**ch, you dye your hair,” the user said. “You are literally making satire because you think Black women are f**king dumb. And it’s so obvious.”

Romaarmy then proceeds to show from a separate iPad different videos of BrittBarbie using what appears to be a deliberate caricature tone of Black women. “I got another that really was the best because you were trying to speak with a speech impediment, but it was really giving old Russian lady,” romaarmy expressed. The TikTok star tried reaffirming that the last video was a parody, but her claims fell short.

Romaarmy continued, “You know you made a video that actually stood out to me, and I felt like you were being genuine,” she started. “And maybe you’re not going to hear me because I’m against you, but at the end of the day, girl, you’re a human being, and I am a human being. And you made a video, and you were really upset, and you said that ‘Nobody wants to be friends with you, and you don’t know why.’ People will be friends with you if you were your authentic self, and I just want you to know that you don’t have to be an ableist, and you don’t have to be racist to get attention.”

Last week, the creator was condemned by the Autistic community after allegedly faking the speech impediment and accusing her of pretending to have a developmental disability. A TikToker, Thefairychocmother2.0, posted a video calling Britt out, saying: “I absolutely did not want to make a video about this, but I have to because what is going on right now is wrong.” she expressed. The TikToker admitted that she did not have an issue with the song, but she did have a problem with several videos of BrittBarbie pretending to be disabled.

You can see both Instagram and TikTok videos of BrittBarbie being called out for allegedly being ableist and racist down below: