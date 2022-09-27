Recently, Dapz On The Map announced that he would soon be unveiling his long-awaited debut album Landed. Following the release of the well-received single “Contingency” comes another titled “Give Thanks,” a Swifta Beater-produced effort that’s centered around the Birmingham star’s appreciation for his career successes:

“Give thanks and praise, got to the stage where a Range Rover ain’t out of my range, it’s either that or the new I-PACE, set a reminder that I set pace, got temptations tempting fate, saw my girl pon +44, but she still wan gimme her +44, she wants to Bond like Daniel Craig, stepped into the ring, got married to the game, bare hits but still got the Mrs., not feeling the way how she’s not engaged, I daydream in the night or day, feel like Captain Whitaker under the influence, trying to land this plane…”

“Give Thanks” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of E Blessed, which shows Dapz in a photoshoot with his family. He can also be spotted catching vibes at a bar with his crew.

Dapz further explained the meaning behind the song via press release:

“‘Give Thanks’ stems from the gratitude I have for my position in the game. Over the years, I’ve seen peers lose their position due to bad decisions and inconsistency. After being approached to work on a project for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it gave me a sense of relief and pride knowing that I’m still regarded as an artist to represent my city. I had to give thanks knowing what that did for me and my family.”

Upon its eventual arrival, Landed will follow 2019’s Champion Settings, an eight-track project with additional features from Jme, Scorpz, Bowzer Boss, and Blay Vision. Prior to that, he teamed up with fellow hometown hero Jaykae for Froggy, an EP that also served as a tribute to the late rapper Depzman. Press play on “Give Thanks” below.