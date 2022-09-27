With the business of sneakers — selling and reselling — growing at rapid rates, what does it take for a sneaker store to cut through? For starters, you can’t only sell sneakers. You need to be able to serve consumers who are looking for anything deemed “hype” or exclusive. Louis Vuitton AF1s by Virgil Abloh, unreleased Cactus Plant Flea Market dunks, deadstock OG Jordans and past season Supreme grails are the norm, to say the least. Enter in SoleStage, a high-end sneaker and streetwear marketplace that sells only the most exclusive footwear, apparel and other highly coveted hard-to-find items.

With flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York and seven other locations worldwide, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu, SoleStage is one of the leading marketplaces for highly sought-after items. Since 2012, the company has been one of the fastest growing sellers in the world thanks to its global distribution network and ability to secure items only available in limited quantities or in select regions. And with many clothing and footwear drops catering to Asian regions, this global reach is essential and profitable.

While there was once a time when being a sneakerhead was a subculture only the purest of sneaker connoisseurs indulged in, everyone is now paying attention! The masses are more in tune than ever and with many options to choose where to buy and sell from, the right alliances matter. That’s why SoleStage’s partnership with basketball superstar PJ Tucker and DJ Skee, for which the marketplace was chosen to house and sell their insane sneaker collections, was a crucial pivot.

These type of direct-to-store partnerships are most likely the next frontier for the industry and are a great way to redirect market share while attracting new customers. Stop by SoleStage’s L.A. and N.Y. outposts, and you’ll see they have no issue attracting new customers.

With a great selection of hype items from Supreme to stock and size availability from all your favorite sneaker brands, it’ll be hard to walk out empty-handed!