Next Tuesday (Oct. 4), stars from all over the globe will gather for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to celebrate their achievements. The show will be hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper and media personality Fat Joe. This year, BET will be honoring the 30th Anniversary of the iconic hip hop label LOUD Records and its founder Steve Rifkind. Performances to commemorate the legendary label will include appearances from David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan.

“It has been such a rewarding 30 years for LOUD alongside my tireless partners Rich Isaacson and Jonathan Rifkind,” said Steve about his career via press release. “The impact we’ve been able to make with some of today’s pioneering and trailblazing acts is unmatched. I’m privileged to be able to work with everyone from Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, Xzibit, and more, to this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards host, my brother, Fat Joe. I’m honored that BET is recognizing the impact that LOUD has made in revolutionizing the industry and propelling the culture.”

“Each year, the BET Hip Hop Awards stage provides one of the largest global platforms to celebrate the undeniable impact of the most influential and rule-breaking genre,” added Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET. “We are excited to celebrate LOUD Records for their contributions to the musical landscape that has brought us iconic artists and unforgettable songs, uniting multiple generations under the sound of hip hop.”

In related news, Trina will be receiving the I Am Hip Hop Award this year. Previous recipients of the honor include Nelly, Lil Wayne, Lil’ Kim, Master P, and many other trailblazers.

For more information about the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards.