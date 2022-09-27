Sheer chaos filled the city of Izhevsk, Russia yesterday (Sept. 26) as residents and city officials learned of an active shooter situation. A gunman entered School No. 88 armed with two firearms and carried out a deadly attack. The suspect was said to be wearing all black and a T-shirt with a red swastika.

At least 15 people were killed during the shooting with around 23 others wounded. According to The Washington Post, 11 of those killed were children and another 20 kids sustained injuries. Two teachers and a security guard were also killed during the rampage. The gunman eventually took his own life. He’d written the word “hate” in Russian on his gun clips.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Artem Kazantsev by Russia’s Investigative Committee. He was a resident and former student at the school. Investigators are currently searching his home for clues and a possible motive for the crime. Alexander Brechalov (head of the Udmurt Republic) told reporters that Kazantsev was a patient at a neuropsychological facility.

Before entering the building, the gunman shot one of the school’s security guards. He then turned his aim to students, some were as young as 7 years old. As reported by The Washington Post, local Russian media outlets broadcasted portions of the attack. In the footage, terrified children and school staff ran for cover as authorities rushed into the building with their weapons drawn.

Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets claimed a seventh-grade boy broke his leg as he jumped from a third-floor window to avoid being shot. Russian Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Putin was saddened by the attack. Peskov referred to the shooting as “an inhuman act of terrorism.”

NBC News released a statement from Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, saying, “I express my deep, sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of those who died as a result of the cynical and ruthless attack on the school in Izhevsk.”