Photo: Video screenshot from SiR’s “Nothing Even Matters”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2022

It’s been three years since SiR liberated his third studio LP Chasing Summer, which contained 14 songs and additional features from Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Kadhja Bonet, Lil Wayne, Sabrino Claudio, Jill Scott, and Zacari. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy one-offs from the Inglewood talent, including “Rapper Weed” with Westside Boogie (from TDE’s Fan Appreciation Week), his cover of The Isley Brothers’ classic “Footsteps in the Dark Pts. 1 & 2,” and the Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album standout “Teach Me.” SiR’s unmistakable vocals could also be heard on several songs from his peers, including Robert Glasper’s “All I Do,” KAYTRANADA’s “Go DJ,” D Smoke’s “Lights On,” Tiana Major9’s “Same Space (Remix),” IDK’s “Temporary Love,” and Isaiah Rashad’s “Hoarder.”

The past few months have seen SiR building momentum towards his forthcoming album Heavy with well-received cuts like “Satisfaction” and “Life Is Good” with Scribz Riley. Last week, the Top Dawg Entertainment star added to that with “Nothing Even Matters,” a SamTrax-produced offering that’s full of emotionally charged lines about his love and appreciation for a special someone:

“I don’t know where to start, maybe your heart, I can feel it beatin’, hopin’ to be the rhyme or reason, oh, you make me wanna be a better man, I’m gettin’ stronger than I ever been, makin’ a connection with your perfect imperfections, break it down at your discretion, if it’s under my protection, your ebony complexion, I would die for your affection, you keep givin’ me direction, baby, this is my confession…”

“Nothing Even Matters” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Loris Russier. Viewers can catch SiR at a factory with a crew of dancers, all of whom match the singer’s vibes with synchronized moves in various spots throughout. Check it out for yourself below.

SiR connects with Scribz Riley for "Life Is Good"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022

SiR returns with new visual for "Satisfaction"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2022
SiR connects with Scribz Riley for "Life Is Good"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.08.2022

SiR returns with new visual for "Satisfaction"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2022
