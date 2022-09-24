Ja Rule is giving female music artists their credit for helping him land some of the biggest hits of the early 2000s.

The Queens rapper easily had radio airwaves on lock as he released single after single, after single that peaked at the top of music charts; his music videos were equally successful as they climbed to the top of countdown video shows like “106 & Park.”

One of his more frequent collaborators is Ashanti, his former Murder Inc. Records labelmate. The singer, who was dubbed the label’s princess, joined Rule on a handful of records, including “What’s Luv?,” “Down A** B**ch,” and “Always On Time.”

“We got so many dope records together,” he told former NBA star Jaylen Rose on the “Renaissance Man” podcast. “It’s not just a one-off with me, and we got like five hits together. That’s special,” he added. The music duo is often tapped for festival and tour lineups, where they continue to rock crowds with records well over a decade old.

Reflecting on other singers he’s worked with, Rule said his record with Mary J. Blige still tops his list of collaborations. “‘Rainy Dayz’ one of my most favorite records that I ever wrote,” the “Holla Holla” rapper said during the interview uploaded on Friday (Sept. 23). The song debuted in 2002 and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “And I love Mary. Mary is one of my favorite soulful singers of my era. You know what I’m saying?” he added.

Another record that continues to be played is Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real.” Rule said that when it comes to the magic of nailing a hit record with a singer, it is all about their voices being the yin and yang to each other. “My voice is gravelly, so when you put it with the melodic voices of the ladies it has a good blend.”

Check out the full interview below, where Rule talks about the early days of Murder Inc. Records.