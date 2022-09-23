Earlier this month, Idris Elba decided to close out the summer with a new single titled “Biggest,” a club-ready offering that the British star co-produced alongside Dave Hammer and Manon Dave. In addition, Elba can be heard rapping over the infectious production about keeping the proverbial party going:

“Biggest bounce of the summer, man will keep going to the sun up, ay my girl, what you saying? Man will hit the skins like a drummer, if you ain’t coming that’s a bummer, this the biggest bounce of the summer, ay what you saying? Mandem on the track like a runner, turn it up a bit, in the headphones and the house and the whip, she ain’t come to party but she know how the ting goes, she ain’t seen the table but she know it must be trigger…”

Yesterday (Sept. 22), Idris unveiled a self-directed visual for “Biggest,” which begins with him returning to a warehouse venue where he partied the previous night. He begins to envision the wild function, including moments with a love interest played by his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. The end of the clip shows him snapping back to reality when the owner appears to give a woman — also Sabrina — a tour.

This year saw an impressive output from Elba as far as music is concerned, beginning with January’s Cordi Elba — a joint EP with Australian pop rock band Lime Cordiale. He also liberated the electronic-inspired cuts “Walk Of Shame” and “Body Shots” in May and July, respectively. Outside of his own releases, he made appearances on songs like Zedon’s “Monsters,” Drizilik’s “Ashobi,” and “Aces” with Connor Price, 4Korners, and Akintoye. Still very active on the big screen, moviegoers can head to theaters to catch his latest roles in the films Beast and Three Thousand Years of Longing. Press play on Idris Elba’s “Biggest” video below.