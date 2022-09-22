Photo: “Feel Alright” performance video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.22.2022

In an Instagram post from earlier this week, JoJo shared that she is “fallin’ in love with singing all over again.” To show off her iconic voice once again, the songstress released a live performance visual yesterday (Sept. 21) of “Feel Alright,” which appeared on her 2021 trying not to think about it project. The new visual sees JoJo in a room lit with warm, neon colors as she delivers her lyrics over an acoustic instrumental:

So is it all in my head? It’s not makin’ sense, what is the truth?/ Do I love you this much or is this just somethin’ to do? ‘Cause Lord knows I really wanna believe/ You’re gonna change my mind, I go numb and I turn the other cheek/ Just to feel alright, I wouldn’t tell you to come over just to hold me/ If I wasn’t so scared of bein’ lonely, like holdin’ on to the edge of a knife, just to feel alright

Last year, the “Baby It’s You” singer released her trying not to think about it EP, a 12-song body of work that contained no features. Since then, she has also delivered standout guest appearances on recent tracks like Stan Walker’s “Remember US” and PJ Morton’s “My Peace.” 

In an interview from earlier this year, JoJo delved into how she feels about her place in today’s music industry and her intentions behind her last EP. “I’ve been questioning what’s next in my career because the current standing of things is virality and controversy,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like, damn, I’m not controversial enough. How do I take control of my narrative in a way that makes me proud?”

Be sure to check out JoJo’s brand new live performance of “Feel Alright” down below.

 

