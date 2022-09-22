A local man in Houston, Texas has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a man and his 2-year-old son.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) revealed on Wednesday (Sept. 21) that 38-year-old Bolanle Fadairo is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence. “The person of interest detained in the deaths of a man and child has been questioned,” the statement read. “The male, 38, is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence. We will release the suspect’s name and booking photo once charges are filed in a court.”

According to KHOU11, Michael Eissen, also 38, was allegedly shot and killed by Fadairo during a carjacking incident. HPD said Michael met up with Fadairo for unknown reasons when the two got into an argument, at which point the suspect shot the father multiple times. Michael died at the scene. Fadairo reportedly took the stolen SUV with Eissen’s 2-year-old son, Micah Eissen, who was later found deceased in the vehicle.

HPD’s Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said the child had already passed when authorities found the victim’s car. He cites Micah being locked in a vehicle that was turned off as a possible cause of death. However, he said the child’s cause of death would be determined after an autopsy.

Michael’s sister, Jessie Okon, spoke to the news outlet calling her brother a “peaceful man” and sharing how much she misses her nephew, Micah. “Tell Houston [and] tell the whole world that I want my nephew back,” Okon expressed. “He’s only 2 years old. He does not know how to hurt a fly. My brother has always been a peaceful man. I need my brother back.”

Etimbuk Isaiah, a cousin of the toddler, said that Michael’s widow is having difficulty coping with the deaths of her husband and their child. “She’s hanging on, is all I can say. It’s a difficult thing to process right now and so tragic because nobody wakes up planning to die. And just taking it one day at a time, that’s all I can say,” Isaiah stated.

On Thursday (Sept. 22), Fadairo’s official booking photo and charges were released by the HPD. “Bolanle Fadairo, 38, in custody and now charged with three felonies – [two] counts of murder & one count of tampering with evidence – in Tuesday’s [Sept. 20] deaths of a man and child,” the statement read.

You can see Houston Police Department’s statements down below:

