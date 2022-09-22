It’s a Memphis takeover this week on the “Big Facts” podcast. Hosts Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade sat down with rising recording artist Big Boogie for a lengthy conversation about his upbringing, adjusting to fame, his dream collaboration with Akon, and more.

Although he was born in Louisiana, Big Boogie grew up in the tough streets of Memphis, Tennessee, where he cultivated a passion for dancing and playing the drums. The “Thuggin” emcee even dreamed of becoming a major, but pivoted his attention to rapping after his father’s death and ultimately gained a significant following. He began making music in 2017 and released his debut project, Definition of Pain, that same year. The album’s single “Life Story” became a local hit. The following year, Big Boogie dropped his popular song “Let Me Know,” which garnered the attention of Yo Gotti who extended him an invite to join his Collective Music Group imprint.

Big Boogie recalled the moment he was confident he could maintain a career in rap music, citing his first ever solo performance in his hometown of Memphis. “I did it by myself. I put it together myself,” he shared. “It was ‘The Congratulations Bash.’ I just named it myself, and I threw it myself and s**t. Everybody there [that] f**k with me, that’s behind me, [they’re with] whatever I’m with,” he continued. “The whole Memphis came out, and that’s when I knew I did it.”

“It’s a difference when you [see your] numbers and s**t on the internet – you popular; you’re doing it,” the recording star continued. “But when they see it in person, they’re trying to see who come out and f**k with you. We [going to] see if you’re a bad n**ga or good n**ga. If your s**t get shot up the first time, then you a bad n**ga. Why your s**t get shot?”

Outside of music, Big Boogie shared dreams of someday becoming a therapist, telling the hosts, “Everybody around me looks up to me — I know I ain’t that big dog, but on the real, human being side, I inspire them.” The rising star was very vocal about valuing the well-being of his team and loved ones.

When asked what advice he’d give to the younger acts who may see themselves on a path to destruction, he said, “Whatever you got going [on], I pray you get through it, but my n**gas, I’m getting on their a**. I don’t give a f**k how old you is.” Big Boogie believes that many of the issues men face in their communities stem from a lack of communication. “I want my n**ga to come talk to me [on a] personal, private note,” he added. “Them dark days you got, bring me in that motherf**ker with you, bro. You don’t got to look at me — I hear you, though. It don’t matter what’s going on, man, talk to me. Talk to me because guess what? Your life way more important than this money … talk to me. It’s life, bro. We got to deal with it.”

Big Boogie was in the 10th grade when he lost his father to a reported battle with alcoholism. When asked if he could collaborate with any artist, the blossoming newcomer mentioned singer-songwriter Akon. The rapper said he wants to make a dream track titled after his later father, John, that would invoke feeling and make its listeners tear up. “Your soul gotta be golden to even understand this song,” the “Mental Healing” emcee added. “That’s what type of song I want to make.”

