Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022

A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. The teenagers were found dead on a hiking trail in Orange County, North Carolina.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced the arrest of the minor suspect, saying: “Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case. We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

Sheriff Blackwood continued, “I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time. I hope the imminent apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”

According to People, Woods and Clark’s families filed missing reports for the teenagers after they went missing on Saturday (Sept. 17). It is unclear, however, how long the teens had been missing when the reports were filed. Their bodies were found Sunday (Sept. 18) afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area.

Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, expressed her determination to seek justice. “He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is—I have to have answers,” she said. “I want to get justice, and I don’t care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I’ve got to talk to, I’m going to keep going and keep doing it.”

Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, and Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough. As per the family, the teens were acquaintances of one another.

It is unclear how the suspect knew the teens or what caused their deaths as of Wednesday (Sept. 21). The investigation is ongoing and details will be provided as they become available.

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
View More