Last month, Larry June unleashed his latest body of work, Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, June recruited Herm Lewis for another album intro and also tapped in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production was handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of The Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

Yesterday (Sept. 20), the Bay Area-bred rapper returned with his latest offering from the project, a brand new visual for “I’ll Make Time.” Directed by Shadeh Smith, the clip opens up with a scene of June at the gas station as a certain someone catches his eye. Throughout the video, he continues to run into his new love interest before they eventually spend some time together. On the song, June raps about his affection for his lady:

How you doin’ baby? Lookin’ all pretty and s**t, hop in holla at me real quick/ Take a ride with me, I know you wanna get to know me, and I like yo style/ We should talk for a while, you the baddest around/ Girl you so fly and I can’t even lie/ Girl I’m on that, a** so fat, and you know that (uh)

June’s last solo body of work before Spaceships on the Blade was last year’s Orange Print project. Since its release, he dropped off a slew of visuals to enhance the album, including “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Orange Print went on to become his most commercially successful project, cracking the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new “I’ll Make Time” music video down below.