Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.20.2022

The latest TikTok sensation may be yet another example of clout chasing at its finest.

A user by the name of BrittBarbie3 has managed to draw in millions of views on her infamous “Period Ahh” video with some celebrities even remixing her track with their own interesting spin. After being accused of using a fake “blaccent” and mocking Black culture, fellow TikTokers are now suggesting that the social media user went as far as using slurred speech to fake a disability.

“She pretends nowadays that she has some type of disability, or fakes as if she does,” said a user under the JerseyBoyDrew handle, while also showcasing an assortment of videos that reflect BrittBarbie’s change in speech upon going viral. “It gets me so mad because I have a disability. I have functional autism. So for her, and other people like her on this app, to do this for gifts, money, views, and followers, is crazy to me.”

@jerseyboydrew Replying to @morgs870 #foryou #fyp #brittbarbie #brittbarbie3 #developmentaldisabilities #ableism #ableist #dobetter #disabledpeoplematter #disabledpeoplearepeople #periodahh #perioduhh ♬ original sound – KING 🏳️‍⚧️

Another person made a video comparing old videos of BrittBarbie speaking clearly in older clips, but making changes to her speech in a later post shared to TikTok. “Disability awareness isn’t a joke #brittbarbie3 you’re wrong for this,” said someone else in a caption. “Listen how her voice and accent is at the beginning versus now. She’s playing into this and it’s sick.”

Although some people have reposted the viral video, a lot of people have gone to Twitter to express their disdain with the content. “When ya’ll laugh that ‘Period Ahh’ girl straight into a career like Bhad Bhabie, I don’t wanna hear it,” said one person. Another added, “Period ahh trending, like, ya’ll really cosign these people making a mockery of our culture. We literally never learn.”

As mentioned earlier, quite a few celebrities have remixed the viral clip, but others are not here for the shenanigans. When asked to join in on the antics, “Caresha Please” star Yung Miami responded by saying, “No, I hate that trend and don’t think it’s funny either.”

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

50 Cent says he finally owns his shows as his deal with Starz comes to an end

In the past two years, 50 Cent has shared several grievances regarding how the network ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2022
View More