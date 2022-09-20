Photo: “I Don’t Know” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.20.2022

Back in June, Don Q shared his Corleone album, an 11-track project equipped with appearances from Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Icewear Vezzo. Yesterday (Sept. 19), the Highbridge The Label member returned with his brand new “I Don’t Know” single. On the song, Don Q raps about never being the one to spread false information:

I don’t know who touched you and I don’t know who shot you, I don’t know who rushed you/ I don’t know who robbed you, you think I know cause you know how my squad be/ N***as dropping all these songs and they pretending to be hard, if that was us that sent the hit you woulda been in the stars/ I used to like you so I’m happy they ain’t finish the job, but you must got a death wish, you tryna mention the squad/ Got shot, now he saying names all over your rap, p**sy boy I could imagine what you told the detectives

Last year, Don Q shared Double Or Nothing, a 10-song body of work with a sole feature from rising drill artist B-Lovee. Double or Nothing was his first project in three years since his 2018 mixtape, Don Season 2. That project was equipped with 18 tracks and boasted appearances from a long list of names like Dave East, Lil Durk, 50 Cent, G Herbo, Jay Critch, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and Trap Manny.

Outside of his own releases, the Bronx native can be heard delivering guest verses on recent tracks like “Shoot” by Trap Manny featuring Lil Durk and “No Tomorrow” by YXNG K.A.

Be sure to press play on Don Q’s brand new “I Don’t Know” single down below.

