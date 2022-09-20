In a little over a week, Freddie Gibbs will bless the masses with his fifth solo LP $oul $old $eparately, which to date has been led by the Moneybagg Yo-assisted drop “Too Much.” In promotion of his forthcoming body of work, today (Sept. 20) saw the Gary, Indiana talent paying a visit to Funk Flex for a dope sit-down, which included a crazy freestyle for viewers to enjoy. As expected, Gibbs made sure to drop plenty of rewind-worthy gems about his hometown, certain peers, and much more:

“Yo, why they startin’ me, legs shot, almost bled out your artery, kidnap you wife, duct tape her, I ain’t got no heart in me, on my Spike Lee, my director producing, starring me, f**k R. Kelly b**ch, I’m the new king of R&B, nobody sang like Freddie Kane and it’s documented, think I heard his last five heartbeats when the chopper hit him, your enemy my enemy, if you wit’ me, that’s our religion, rock his a** to sleep, if I get a ink then you rockin’ wit’ him, a short statement might leave your a** wit’ a long sentence…”

Upon its eventual arrival, $oul $old $eparately will follow 2020’s Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs’ joint album with The Alchemist. That project contained 10 songs and additional features from Rick Ross, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, and Tyler, the Creator. The project stands as Gibbs’ most successful to date, peaking within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 thanks to 30,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Alfredo also received critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Press play on Freddie Gibbs‘ freestyle for Funk Flex below. $oul $old $eparately officially makes landfall Sept. 30.