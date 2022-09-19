Over the weekend, Kaash Paige returned with her highly anticipated new single, “Miss My Dawgs.” The track is equipped with an assist from 6lack and is a follow-up to her recent “24 Hrs” collaboration with Lil Tjay. On “Miss My Dawgs,” Paige opens up the track with her lyrics about how some relationships just aren’t the same anymore:

Switching sides on me, thought you were the homie but I rather be, I rather be lonely/ Take a shot for my real team, red dot, that’s a real beam/ Take your soul if you steal my peace, got some hittas that’s gon’ drill for me/ You don’t really f**k with me, only ’cause I’m really in your city now/

“‘Miss My Dawgs’ is just about missing family members or long-lost friends that you know you can’t hang out with anymore, but it can go for anything,” said Paige via press release. “I remember sitting on my homie’s balcony in Miami, drinking ‘shroom tea, and I came up with the idea. I just kept singing it and was like, ‘Man I gotta make this song tomorrow.’ I went to the studio, recorded it, left a verse open, and sent [it] straight to 6lack. That week, I was at Swan eating dinner and got the verse from him and this is how it went.”

Back in 2020, Paige made her full-length debut with Teenage Fever. The project was powered by singles like “London” and “Jaded” while boasting guest appearances from names like K Camp, 42 Dugg, Isaiah Rashad, SSGKobe, and more. Outside of her own releases, Paige has delivered dope features on several tracks, including “F**k Alone (Remix)” by Imani Williams and “Bad Girl” by Strick.

Be sure to press play on Kaash Paige’s brand new “Miss My Dawgs” single featuring 6lack down below.