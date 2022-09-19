Photo: Gett
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022

Georgia’s Hiram Bar and Grill restaurant is getting slammed after a TikTok video went viral yesterday (Sept. 18) showing a group of white people harassing a Black woman who visited just to play pool. In the video, the Black woman can be heard confronting the people that were in the restaurant because she was instructed that the bar was just for white people.

In the TikTok video posted by @mauryssa, the Black woman can be heard telling a white man, “What the f**k are you talking about? And you not gonna talk to me. I am gonna sit here, I am gonna finish my food and then I am gonna leave.” The white man angrily replied, “You are gonna go to jail”. The Black woman also replied, “I am OK with it, I have got a lot of money in my account.”

@mauryssa Racism still exist in 2022 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #viral #fyp #racism #georgia #fypage #2022 #standyourground #karen ♬ original sound – Mauryssa

The video then jumps to the Black woman accusing a white woman of throwing a box at her, saying, “I asked to turn it down, she snapped at me and she threw a whole box at me.” The white woman tells her if she does not like it, she can leave the place. The other white men sitting there can also be heard asking her, “What you doing in a white place like this?”

The Black woman replied, “I am in a white place like this because I am here to play pool. This is the only place where there is a pool table. So, that’s what I am doing at a white place.” The man then told her to buy her own pool table if she wants to play. “I am racist and I don’t care,” he says.

The video has over 107,000 views up to date. Below are some angry reactions on Twitter:

