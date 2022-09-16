A Las Vegas, Nevada woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of the racially charged attack on Yasmine Jackson, the niece of Michael Jackson.

According to Yasmine’s Instagram, Angela Bonnell received the lengthy sentence on Tuesday (Sept. 13). The 25-year-old Jackson family member took the time to thank everyone who supported her throughout the trial. In the post, Yasmine stated: My attacker got the maximum of 40 years [and] the minimum of 16 years. She got the max! Thank you, God. Thank you [to] everyone who prayed for me! Thank you, Mrs. Beverly.” In the caption, she added, “I’m oh so grateful today. The biggest weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. Everything went right today. Thank you to everyone involved for fighting with me. WE DID IT!!!!”

In 2020, Yasmine revealed Bonnell stabbed her seven times in what she said was a hate crime. The Las Vegas nurse said the woman chased her to her apartment and attacked her while calling her the N-word. Yasmine then shared photos of the incident’s aftermath, including graphic images of her injuries. “I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped,” she wrote. “Until someone did, actually a few people did [and] I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards Black people, you heal it. I didn’t deserve this. Nobody does.” She continued, “I feel like she deserves attempted murder, and this is a HATE CRIME. SHE CALLED ME A N**GER & THERE ARE WITNESSES.”

Bonnell was initially charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon, but her charges were later upgraded.

Below are Yasmine Jackson’s Instagram posts:

