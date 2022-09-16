Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.16.2022

A woman from Cincinnati, Ohio was indicted on several charges on Wednesday (Sept. 14), after the June 22 death of her 6-week-old baby.

According to FOX19, Brook Hunter had allegedly been co-sleeping with the baby, a practice described as a parent sleeps in close physical contact with their child. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Hunter was warned about the dangers of co-sleeping after her first child died almost a year before her second baby. Hunter was not charged in the death of her first child.

Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement: “Because of the prior incident, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the second child’s death a homicide.” Because of that warning, Hunter now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

In a similar incident in 2019, a child of an anti-vaccine parent died from asphyxiation, not from the vaccine injections like the mother initially claimed. Evee Clobes, 6 months old, passed away after her mother, Catelin Clobes, took her for her six-month vaccinations on March 1. However, according to NBC News, a medical examiner ruled that the baby’s death was asphyxiation from co-sleeping with her mother. Catelin used her daughter’s face in anti-vax campaigns.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), new mothers should never sleep with their babies. “The AAP understands and respects that many parents choose to routinely bed share for a variety of reasons, including facilitation of breastfeeding, cultural preferences, and a belief that it is better and safer for their infant,” the academy said. “However, on the basis of evidence, the AAP is unable to recommend bed sharing under any circumstances.”

Authorities said a warrant was issued for Hunter’s arrest.

Trending
News

Cardi B defends PnB Rock's girlfriend following fatal shooting

Cardi B shared a few words in support for PnB Rock’s girlfriend after yesterday’s shooting.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.13.2022
News

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Saweetie

On an all-new “Caresha Please” podcast episode airing Thursday (Sept. 8), Yung Miami will welcome ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  09.07.2022
International News

Janet Jackson surprises Teyana Taylor at her London show

“You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage,” wrote Taylor.
By Regina Cho
  /  09.06.2022
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Davion’s songwriting approach evolved after he worked with Mary J. Blige

“Mary [J. Blige] knows herself inside and out,” Davion told REVOLT for this installment of ...
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.02.2022
View More