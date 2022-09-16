A woman from Cincinnati, Ohio was indicted on several charges on Wednesday (Sept. 14), after the June 22 death of her 6-week-old baby.

According to FOX19, Brook Hunter had allegedly been co-sleeping with the baby, a practice described as a parent sleeps in close physical contact with their child. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Hunter was warned about the dangers of co-sleeping after her first child died almost a year before her second baby. Hunter was not charged in the death of her first child.

Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement: “Because of the prior incident, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the second child’s death a homicide.” Because of that warning, Hunter now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

In a similar incident in 2019, a child of an anti-vaccine parent died from asphyxiation, not from the vaccine injections like the mother initially claimed. Evee Clobes, 6 months old, passed away after her mother, Catelin Clobes, took her for her six-month vaccinations on March 1. However, according to NBC News, a medical examiner ruled that the baby’s death was asphyxiation from co-sleeping with her mother. Catelin used her daughter’s face in anti-vax campaigns.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), new mothers should never sleep with their babies. “The AAP understands and respects that many parents choose to routinely bed share for a variety of reasons, including facilitation of breastfeeding, cultural preferences, and a belief that it is better and safer for their infant,” the academy said. “However, on the basis of evidence, the AAP is unable to recommend bed sharing under any circumstances.”

Authorities said a warrant was issued for Hunter’s arrest.