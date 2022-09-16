Hip hop continues to mourn the passing of PnB Rock, who lost his life following a reported robbery attempt at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles. Yesterday (Sept. 15), Fat Joe took to Instagram Live to speak on the tragic situation, and even opened up about his past days as a stick up kid:

“Now, I knock no hustles. I used to rob people. I used to stick people up. Not proud. I was once a young, confused man that was living by any means necessary, was living by ‘get rich or die trying.’ So, I understand the plight. I understand what’s goin’ on here. But what I’ve never understood is why can’t you rob a brother, take his s**t, stick him up, we caught you off guard, and keep it movin’, and let that brother be great.”

Fat Joe continued by blasting the assailants for their decision, which — according to authorities and eyewitnesses — was all over PnB Rock‘s jewelry:

“We all fightin’ and tryin’ to find a way … But when you rob a person, I want to be clear on this, I’m not mad at you robbin’ people. I’m not, you won. But I’m mad at you killin’ people … When you make the choice to kill an unarmed person for no reason after you robbed ’em, you’re an evil person. You’re evil. You’re mad at your life and you’re evil.”

The Terror Squad emcee also addressed the growing debate about wearing jewelry and posting pictures of where you are on social media:

“I seen the uproar, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t wear your jewelry!’ I watched on the news … I’m watching the little girl, they got her outside of Roscoe’s Chicken and she’s sayin’, ‘You shouldn’t post where you at.’ I wanna know what the crime is in posting where you at? What’s the crime in being proud of yourself and wearing the jewelry?”

Check out Fat Joe‘s full IG Live stream below.