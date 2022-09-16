Today (Sept. 16), Fredo Bang drops off his latest single “Bee Crazy,” which follows the recent drops “2 Death,” “Addy,” and “Murda Man” with “Foolio.” “Bee Crazy” sees him sending a message to those who perpetrate a gangster lifestyle until it’s time to show and prove:

“I can’t wait to see him, tell a b**ch bet, you a stop from my lil’ block, my n**gas can’t wait to do you in, I let the choppa mute ah b**ch when they start makin’ noise, he talkin’ gangsta on the ‘net, he only killin’ blogs, I go to trippin’ with that Drak’, lock his body, watch it shake, I kill a b**ch and drop a tape, I’m in Miami eatin’ steak, you want me dead, then pick a date, I lay him down right on his face, they only thuggin’ when it’s safe, I heard he diss me what he say…”

Back in April, Fredo Bang released his latest body of work Two-Face Bang 2, which contained 18 songs and contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. A deluxe edition of Two-Face Bang 2 later arrived with the addition of the YNW Melly-assisted “Brazy.”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Fredo Bang opened up about one of the most inportant lessons that he’s learned post-fame:

“You can’t help everybody. You gotta help yourself first. That lesson is starting to apply right now … I’m a giving person. So, it’s hard … it been hard for me to say no. But at some point, it’s like when you get to going through your taxes and see what you sent that person already … I can’t see myself completely taking care of somebody else. I’ll do stuff for you, but where is the game plan at?”

Press play on “Bee Crazy” below.