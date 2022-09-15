Kanye West is wasting no time ending his partnerships with clothing brands Adidas and GAP, starting with the latter.

On Thursday (Sept. 15), The Wall Street Journal reported that West’s lawyers have reached out to the GAP, notifying the apparel company of the termination of its contract with the rapper and fashion designer. As reported by the publication, West accuses the company of failing to meet its obligation under the contract.

West’s attorneys said that GAP breached its agreement with West by not selling the Yeezy Gap-branded products at its brick-and-mortar outlets and failing to open dedicated stores for the brand. As part of this contract, 40 percent of Yeezy Gap products were to be sold in physical stores during the second half of 2021, and five retail stores exclusively dedicated to Yeezy GAP were to open by the end of July 2023. The company can still sell their existing collaborative products before discontinuing the brand name.

Nicholas Gravante Jr., one of West’s attorneys, said the company left the billionaire artist no choice but to terminate their agreement. “GAP left (West) no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of GAP’s substantial noncompliance. (West) had diligently tried to work through these issues with GAP both directly and through counsel. West will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said West’s decision to cut ties with GAP would be detrimental to the company. “(West’s) decision to terminate his partnership with GAP will come as a blow to the brand, which had pinned its hopes on (West’s) magic to help revitalize interest in its ailing business.”

GAP has not responded to reports of Kanye West terminating its Yeezy GAP contract.