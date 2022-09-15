Photo: Omar Apollo “Tiny Desk” performance screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.15.2022

Today (Sept. 15), Omar Apollo partnered up with NPR to unleash his highly anticipated “Tiny Desk” debut. From now through Oct. 15, “Tiny Desk” is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with an “El Tiny” takeover featuring names like Susana Baca, Jessie Reyez, and many more musicians representing Latin America. The performance began with a full-band rendition of “En El Olvido,” backed by Las Mariachis Lindas. Then, Apollo slowed things down to deliver the emotional lyrics of “Evergreen”:

Evergreen, he controls me, was there something wrong with my body?/ Am I not what you wanted, babe? If I ever tried, If I ever tried, I would/ Evergreen, he tears me to pieces (Evergreen), doesn’t even have to try/ She don’t know you like me, she could never love you more, more than me/ But sometimes I pray that you fall in love, I’ve cried, I’ve cried so much for you, baby/ Evergreen, he tears me to pieces

Before his performance came to an end, he left the audience with a few words to reflect on. “I want y’all to think about something,” said the Grammy-nominated singer. “I want you to go home, I want you to meditate, and I want you to just burn the bridge.”

Back in April, Apollo shared his musically diverse Ivory album. The project was laced with 16 tracks and appearances from names like Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar. Paired with the release was the official music video for “Tamagotchi,” the standout track that boasted production from legendary producers, Chad Hugo and Pharrell.

Apollo’s “Tiny Desk” performance closely follows other recent appearances from names like JID, Usher, Denzel Curry, Monica, Allison Russell, and plenty others.

Be sure to press play on Omar Apollo’s brand new “Tiny Desk” performance down below.

