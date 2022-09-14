An elderly care facility in Taiwan has issued an apology after a video showing a stripper performing for their residents surfaced online. Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for retired army veterans, paid the exotic dancer to perform in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese harvest festival.

The New York Post reports that the show occurred on Thursday (Sept. 8), and footage from the performance was captured by an observer and later posted it on Facebook. In the video, the mask-wearing dancer in lingerie gives one of the male residents a lap dance while pushing her breasts into his face. The man squeezes the woman’s breasts as she continues to dance. Other nursing home residents enjoyed the risque show, as many excitedly clapped.

The senior care facility received a ton of criticism, which led to the release of a statement: “The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that was caused.”

A spokesperson for the nursing home added that the festival had been canceled the previous years due to the COVID pandemic. They said that they arranged for the dancer to perform to lift the residents’ spirits. While acknowledging that the stripper’s dances were “too enthusiastic and fiery,” they said they would be more cautious when planning future events.

Facebook was flooded with comments on the matter from users with many siding with the facility. One user defended the nursing home’s decision, saying: “God forbid these men [have] one last interaction with a scantily-clad woman before their quickly-approaching demise.” Another echoed the defense, bringing attention to the residents’ apparent enjoyment during the show: “Don’t know, Grandpa seems to be enjoying himself. It also [seemed] that everyone else was clapping their hands. So I say, let them enjoy themselves.” A final commenter wrote: “That’s the kind of home I wanna go to when I hit that age if that’s what I get to look forward to seeing.”