Back in May, Ravyn Lenae unveiled her latest album, HYPNOS. Prior to its release, fans received sneak peeks like “Light Me Up,” the fan-favorite “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, and “Where I’m From” featuring Mereba. HYPNOS spanned 16 tracks and sees additional features from names like Smino and Foushee.

Today (Sept. 13), Lenae returned with a special offering from the album, a brand new remix of “Xtasy” featuring fellow rising star Doechii. On the track, the two fuse their flows together effortlessly over the sound of some elite production by Kaytranada:

Ecstasy for the free, oh, oh, turn the heat, can you keep up? Oh (Enough, you got it, come on)/ Ecstasy for the free, oh, oh (It’s for the free), turn the heat, can you keep up? Oh (Enough, you got it, come on)/ Throw your hands high, don’t think too much/ Put ’em in the sky and feel that rush, oh (Turn the heat)/ If we’re going higher, feel my touch, the moon is shining down on us (Ecstasy)/ If you’re down, then I’ll take you, love, I can barely breathe, I can’t see

Prior to this, Lenae also took a moment to share what the release of her HYPNOS album meant to her. “I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long and it’s finally here,” she typed on Instagram. “I’m so proud and excited to share this music with you. I hope it grows, lives, and nurtures you in the same ways it’s done for me.”

In regards to what Doechii has been up to, she recently released her she / her / black b**ch EP, which made landfall last month and saw contributions from Rico Nasty and Jst Ray. She signed to Top Dawg Entertainment earlier this year and has since dropped off two well-received singles, “Crazy” and “Persuasive,” the latter of which also received a highly anticipated remix including SZA.

Be sure to press play on Ravyn Lenae’s brand new “Xtasy (Remix)” featuring Doechii down below.