It’s been six years since O.T. Genasis dropped this latest album Coke N Butter, a 12-song offering with additional appearances from 2 Chainz, YG, T.I., Remy Ma, and Quavo. Since then, the Long Beach talent has continued to release a slew of top-tier singles for his fans to enjoy, including “Everybody Mad,” “Bae,” “Look At That,” “When I Get It” with Young Thug, “Big Shot,” “I Look Good,” “Back To You” with Charlie Wilson and Chris Brown, and “Big League.”

Earlier this week (Sept. 12), O.T. Genasis returned with a new single titled “I Know You Feel A Way,” a booming cut that sees production from BandPlay. The track is filled with the kind of boastful rhymes and in-your-face energy that the Conglomerate emcee is popular for:

“O.T. wanna rap again, he must be sellin’ packs again, wrap ya like a Taliban, I’m shootin’ like Afghanistan, f**kin’ all these b**ches, they just want me for my riches, I’ll ride her like amusement park and I just made a ticket, bullets rip your scene, make it hard for you to breathe, my money grow on trees, so I told that b**ch to leave, these n**gas, they my brothers-dem so you know you can’t f**k wit’ them, Crip got a Cullinan, these n**gas still strugglin’…”

This isn’t the first time that O.T. Genasis connected with BandPlay for some heat. In fact, July saw the two delivering the equally dope effort “IDGAF,” another catchy offering that’s kept crowds hype off its hook alone:

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t give a f**k, all this f**kin’ gas got me stankin’ up the truck, trigger finger itchin’, catch you slippin’, I’ma bust, I don’t give a f**k, I don’t give a f**k, hit the strip club, passin’ hundred dollar bills, went to Home Depot ’cause I love playin’ wit’ steel…”

Press play on “I Know You Feel A Way” and — if you missed it — “IDGAF” below.