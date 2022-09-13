NFL season is officially back and the spirit is reflected not only on the field but in recent music releases as well. Over the weekend, EMPIRE partnered with EA Sports to release a collaborative new anthem titled “No Limit.” The track brought together Money Man, Key Glock, Babyface Ray and BLEU and is featured on the official Madden NFL 23 soundtrack. On the song, Money Man handles the opening verse as he slides over production by Hitmaka and Reece Beats:

I’m whippin’ the Trackhawk with messed up suspension, I drove it so fast that I blew out the engine/ I kept it too real ever since the beginnin’, I play offense and D, I might switch my position/ Lil’ mama was thirsty so I had to quench her, I’m goin’ to draw that real fast ’cause you know I shoots quickest/ Just like Travis Kelsey, I be havin’ that motion, just like a landmine, you know I’m explodin’, my heart cold

In terms of what each individual artist has been up to, Money Man delivered his Big Money album back in June, which was a 12-song offering complete with features from Benny The Butcher, BC Jroc, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, and more. Key Glock’s last project Yellow Tape 2 was released last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features.

A few months afterwards, Babyface Ray blessed fans with his latest body of work FACE, which contained 20 songs and additional features from Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa. Finally, BLEU recently announced that he is building his own university to help fellow artists and producers.

Be sure to press play on “No Limit” by Money Man, Key Glock, Babyface Ray and BLEU down below.