Back in July, Kem released a five-song EP titled Full Circle, complete with additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, Brian Culbertson, and Rick Ross, the last of whom appeared on the standout “Right On Time.” Produced by Kem and Derek “DOA” Allen, “Right On Time” shows the artists putting their hearts on their sleeves for their respective love interests:

“Girl, have I ever told you, I love you like a soldier, with each and every beat of my heart, and I get from good to greater, ’cause you’re my motivator, uh, girl, don’t you know you’re everything’s everything, I want you to feel me, I need you completely, you make it better, girl, I’m wrapped in your arms, your love is amazing, I cherish each day, babe, I’ma cut these records with you, I’m a star, ooh, your love is right on time, girl, you know, your love is right on time…”

Last week (Sept. 9), Kem unveiled a new visual for “Right On Time,” which is directed by Gerald “Plaid” Isaac. Viewers can see the Michigan-based talent rocking some fly suits in the mostly black-and-white clip, where color pops through on jewelry, a high-end car, and a couple of Ross‘ clothing items. The collaborators can also be found in an all-white room with the title of Kem’s debut album standing tall behind them.

Full Circle follows Kem’s 2020 LP Love Always Wins, a 12-track effort with assists from Culbertson, Toni Braxton, and Erica Campbell. A deluxe edition was later released with a couple of remixes and an appearance from Wiz Khalifa. Meanwhile, last year saw Rozay liberating Richer Than I Ever Been, a star-studded effort with assists from The-Dream, Benny the Butcher, Blxst, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, and more. Press play on Kem and Rick Ross’ “Right On Time” video below.