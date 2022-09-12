Last month (Aug. 25), rising star BlammySosa liberated his latest body of work Carders Paradise, a nine-track effort that contains production from Eon, AveryDrift, E-Major Unruly, and Mouse. The project also boasts a single collaboration alongside Zeba Smith on the standout cut “Money Insanity,” a piano-driven effort that’s full of raps about the highs and lows of obtaining wealth:

“Time wait on no man, warrior like Conan, history repeat itself, I’m gamblin’ wit’ a low hand, livin’ life lavish ’cause I take chances, she said I might be ugly but my checks handsome … I ain’t sold my soul but what’s the meaning of it? When I wake up for the money, I believe I done it, know a lot of people work to make an honest living, but the type of job they working wasn’t even they decision … the f**k, I’m ‘sposed to slave until I’m old?”

Carders Paradise made landfall mere weeks after BlammySosa blessed the masses with another nine-song release titled Hollywood Sosa. More recently, he dropped off a visual from Hollywood Sosa for the YoB-backed “Blammy Can You Teach Me?,” a nostalgic vibe that feels like a classic No Limit record. Viewers can catch Sosa in a variety of different locations around the DMV while delivering some of his hardest rhymes to date:

“They say, ‘Blammy can you teach me?’ Hell nah, ’cause I’m greedy, you might need you a genie, ol’ wishin’ a** n**ga, I don’t even give it to the needy, unless the sign say, ‘Feed me,’ and I don’t give ’em no money, you might need a fixin’ a** n**ga, I go from Branch Ave way to Baltimore to get the quick cash, might use your credit to get my b**ch a**, stop complainin’ wit’ yo b**ch a**…”

Press play on both Carders Paradise and “Blammy Can You Teach Me?” below.