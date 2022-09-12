A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate in Arkansas. Authorities say 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped from the Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 11) morning. Smith was in custody for a murder warrant from the state of Nebraska.

The escaped inmate was last seen wearing black and white striped pants, no shirt and white tennis shoes. A tattoo on his neck reads, “Death Before Dishonor” and he is around 5’8″. Reports add that he may have sustained visible injuries to his body from climbing a barbed wire fence while fleeing the jail. According to local Arkansas news station THV 11, officials believe he is heading north.

As the search for Smith continues, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State police, Benton police, Bryant police and the Arkansas Department of Corrections are working together to locate the escaped inmate. Smith was arrested on Wednesday (Sept. 7) for the Aug. 12 murder of Anthony Collins III. His charges include second-degree murder, the use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of the victim. A CrimeStoppers tip led to his arrest, according to Nebraska news station KETV 7.

#HAPPENINGNOW @SCSOArkansas are still looking for 20-year-old Wuanya Smith. I spoke with a deputy about the details of the escape and spoke to people in the community and got their reaction to the news. Tonight on @KARK4News and @FOX16News. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/RPFKDkmnCT — Rylie Birdwell (@BirdwellRylie) September 11, 2022

Smith is considered dangerous and citizens are asked to refrain from making contact with him. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release today (Sept. 12) to update the public on the ongoing search.

“We, along with numerous assisting agencies are still searching for Smith. Through extensive interviews, records and physical searches, we now believe that Smith has most likely left the area. We have brought in numerous other agencies (including federal) to help us continue the search, regardless of where it leads to,” the release began. “At this time, we do not feel that the public is in any immediate danger, but we do ask [that] they maintain awareness and keep a watchful eye out. Should anyone see Smith, please call 911 immediately,” the release concluded.