Photo: Video screenshot from Sevyn Streeter’s “23”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.09.2022

Today (Sept. 9), Sevyn Streeter returns with a new single titled “23,” which is produced by Needlz and DomGotBeats. Referencing an iconic facial expression from NBA great Michael Jordan, the track sees Streeter singing about embracing self-love and enjoying life:

“I’ve been working out all summer for these pics, milkshake, getting thick, he gon’ shoot his shot, but he gon’ hit a brick, if I shoot my shot, just know I never miss, is that your aura? B**ch, you glowin’, ain’t no sleepin’ over here, you b**ches borin’, book a flight, now we tourin’, give me that tongue, 23, Michael Jordan, ball out, ball out, way I put in work, I can’t call out, make your n**ga faint, I know I’m bad, yeah…”

Courtesy of Mdotformayor and Vision Bank, viewers are able to enjoy a matching visual for “23.” Streeter appears in the clip as one of a group of waitresses enjoying a sunny day before breaking out some synchronized dance moves on a basketball court. Once night arrives, Streeter and her crew decide to don bikinis and open a car wash with a water gun-wielding Eric Bellinger making a cameo appearance.

Last year, Streeter liberated her sophomore studio LP Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, which contained 15 tracks and additional features from Dominic Scott, Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg, BIA, Jeremih, Lucky Daye, and Lavi$h. A deluxe edition of Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz later arrived with five additional songs for fans to enjoy. In a recent interview with The Knockturnal, Streeter explained the meaning behind the album’s title:

“When you hear drunken words and sober thoughts you think, ‘Okay, Sis had one too many drinks and is telling all of her business.’ And it’s a little bit of that because I definitely had a couple of drinks and told some of my business.”

Press play on “23” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Sevyn

