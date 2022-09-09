Earlier this month, Cordae blessed his fans with a two-song EP titled Unacceptable, which consists of the title track and “So With That.” Shortly afterwards, he circled back with the latter song’s official Baby Boy-inspired music video directed and edited by Josh Forman.

Today (Sept. 9), the North Carolina-born rapper returns with his latest offering, a brand new single titled “Checkmate.” The track boasts production by the legendary Hit-Boy and is featured on the official soundtrack for Madden 23. On the song, Cordae lays some bars down about enjoying the luxuries in life:

Okay, I feel unstoppable, odds are not probable, go against the team, that s**t is not logical (Never)/ Living out my dream, these islands I’m on tropical (For real), you ain’t made it ’til all the top models is toppin’ you/ You ain’t made it ’til you got stylists go out and shop for you, TMZ pull up, spit on the camera like Pac would do/ Hope you n***as caught the right angle, hypotenuse

Back in January, Cordae unveiled his sophomore LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contained 14 songs and additional collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, Ant Clemons, and Roddy Ricch. Since then, he has treated fans with plenty of visuals from the album for cuts like “C Carter,” “Chronicles,” and “Today.”

Later this year, Hit-Boy will officially unleash his fall project. Fans have already been able to enjoy a few strong previews from the body of work like “Scholar” featuring 24Hrs and Devin Morrison, “Corsa” with Dom Kennedy, and “Fireproof.” He has also been behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman.

Be sure to press play on Cordae’s brand new “Checkmate” single produced by Hit-Boy down below.