Following the death of his friend Lul Pab, Quando Rondo has announced his plans to leave the gang culture behind him.

“It’s time for me to spend time to myself and free myself from a lot of people,” wrote the Savannah, Georgia native via his Instagram Story. “My main manz gone and a lot more sh**t. I’m cool on a lot of sh**t. If I feel like you not with me, it’s no reason for me to be holding on to you. No need to shake your hand or fake some with you!”

Furthermore, Rondo says he wants to take back control of his life by leaving the past in the past. “I’m living life how I wanna live life,” he continued. “Whatever I wanna do, ima do it. You gone either get with it or get lost.” Rondo also shared that he has no plans of getting “jumped out” and claimed that his set has no loyalty to him.

“I’m my own man. I laid my flag down,” Rondo revealed. “I’m not NH. Ya’ll ain’t gone ride for a n**ga forreal. It’s no sense being a part of ya’ll s**t. Ya’ll fw the opposition. Idgaf who feel hit. F**k you, and if you can’t feel where I’m coming from on this, you a b**ch a** n**ga cuz it don’t take rocket science to see what the f**k going on. Everybody already hate me.” Rondo’s main focus from here on out are the people who show him genuine love. “I ain’t tripping on the extra hate,” wrote the “Imperfect Flower” emcee. “I’m bout to focus on my family. The ones who gone really drop a tear if I die.”

In true Black Twitter fashion, nothing is ever taken serious. Check out the responses to Quando Rondo’s gang denouncement below.

Damn, Quando Rondo. Mike woulda never dropped his flag. Smh. pic.twitter.com/tdUUuVARCk — Chic’ (@ChicoHimself) September 8, 2022

Quando Rondo: I don’t want to be a crip anymore 😢 The crips: pic.twitter.com/FM4zHNZqb2 — SG🦙 (@Shayne_Griffin) September 7, 2022

Quando Rondo tryna get an honorable discharge from the crips? — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) September 7, 2022

This one of the biggest reasons why the Quando Rondo situation is so funny to me. pic.twitter.com/KbBdeWfQjp — Major 🅿️ayne (@Legendary_JT) September 7, 2022

Quando Rondo tried to go to the HR department for crips — That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) September 7, 2022

Quando Rondo the first nigga I ever seen get clowned for not wanting to be a gang member anymore — 💔 (@killmesIime) September 8, 2022

The Crips after Quando Rondo said he want out pic.twitter.com/9fhSKnICMQ — Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) September 7, 2022

Quando Rondo: “i’m done gang banging” crips: pic.twitter.com/qtzEzb7Zk4 — T Jones (@lakersjonessjr) September 7, 2022