By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Following the death of his friend Lul Pab, Quando Rondo has announced his plans to leave the gang culture behind him.

“It’s time for me to spend time to myself and free myself from a lot of people,” wrote the Savannah, Georgia native via his Instagram Story. “My main manz gone and a lot more sh**t. I’m cool on a lot of sh**t. If I feel like you not with me, it’s no reason for me to be holding on to you. No need to shake your hand or fake some with you!”

Furthermore, Rondo says he wants to take back control of his life by leaving the past in the past. “I’m living life how I wanna live life,” he continued. “Whatever I wanna do, ima do it. You gone either get with it or get lost.” Rondo also shared that he has no plans of getting “jumped out” and claimed that his set has no loyalty to him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @quando_rondo

“I’m my own man. I laid my flag down,” Rondo revealed. “I’m not NH. Ya’ll ain’t gone ride for a n**ga forreal. It’s no sense being a part of ya’ll s**t. Ya’ll fw the opposition. Idgaf who feel hit. F**k you, and if you can’t feel where I’m coming from on this, you a b**ch a** n**ga cuz it don’t take rocket science to see what the f**k going on. Everybody already hate me.” Rondo’s main focus from here on out are the people who show him genuine love. “I ain’t tripping on the extra hate,” wrote the “Imperfect Flower” emcee. “I’m bout to focus on my family. The ones who gone really drop a tear if I die.”

In true Black Twitter fashion, nothing is ever taken serious. Check out the responses to Quando Rondo’s gang denouncement below.

 

 

