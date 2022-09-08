Yesterday (Sept. 7), Jonathan Greenblatt (chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League) released a statement calling the Oath Keepers a “virulently anti-government, violent extremist group.” The ADL was founded in 1913 and the organization specializes in civil rights law.

Documents shared by the ADL claimed that politicians, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other public officials were members of the extremist group. The Oath Keepers have been linked to incidents of violence, including last year’s Capitol riots. According to the Chicago Tribune, the state of Illinois had the most members. “Illinois also saw 21 law enforcement officers, three elected officials and two members of the military sign up for the extremist group,” the outlet wrote.

In 2021, a whistleblower published an Oath Keepers membership list. The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism cross-checked those names with public records and found over 80 were current politicians or planning to run in the November midterm elections.

Concerned citizens shared their thoughts on the matter on Twitter. “[Three-hundred and seventy] in law enforcement, 100 in the military, and 80 Republican politicians are members of the far-right terrorist group Oath Keepers. Americans deserve to know. EXPOSE THE LIST,” one post read. Another said, “The Oath Keepers data leak should be the starting place for an investigation of everyone on these lists. Every person shown to be an active member should be dismissed from their government/civic job. They should not be allowed to work in positions of power [and] authority.”

While some on the list have denied ties to the extremist group, others were said to proudly stand by their decision. Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has publicly expressed her alliance with the Oath Keepers, according to reports. Rogers is one of the many elected officials running for re-election in November. This month, several members of the Oath Keepers will appear in court to face charges of seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the Capitol riots.

The Oath Keepers data leak should be the starting place for an investigation of everyone on these lists. Every person shown to be an active member should be dismissed from their government/civic job. They should not be allowed to work in positions of power & authority. — Sam Won / 원영삼 (@SamObiWon) September 8, 2022

We want that whole Fucking list — the 'Oath Keepers', the 'Three Percenters', and the 'Proud Boys' — give us every damn name on all three lists. Now. — Dr. Jack Brown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 7, 2022

Here is the list and research of the Oath Keepers’ please membership list that was compiled by the Anti-Defamation League: https://t.co/acHKvcQrUG. If you support my work exposing racists through tweets and memes, please RT and follow me. I’m the founder of @OccupyDemocrats. — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) September 7, 2022

Every police officer, politician, and military service member on that Oath Keepers list should be fired. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 7, 2022

100% of Americans want you to release the names of the people on the Oath Keepers list. — Amy Jean (@AmyJeanTyler) September 7, 2022

UNREAL: A list of active oathkeepers was just released, and it is shown that over 75 GOP politicians, 350 police officers, and over 100 U.S. military members on active duty are a part of the far right wing militia organization. — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 7, 2022

Wow. “The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol” https://t.co/aFeLgNwUEB — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 7, 2022

I think the public has a right to know the names of the 80 people running for or holding public office found on the Oath Keepers membership list. Now. — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 7, 2022

370 in law enforcement, 100 in the military, and 80 Republican politicians are members of the far-right terrorist group Oath Keepers. Americans deserve to know.

EXPOSE THE LIST. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 7, 2022