Today (Sept. 8), Protoje unleashed his brand new single and accompanying video titled “Late at Night ” featuring Lila Iké. Premiered exclusively with REVOLT, the offering is the latest preview of his forthcoming Third Time’s The Charm album, which is due out Sept. 23. On the song, Iké softly welcomes listeners in by crooning over a sample of “Late at Nights” by Jamaica’s very own Pam Hall and Gussie Clark:

When everybody’s safe and in their bed, that’s when the thing get dread/ Oh, late at night, when everybody’s caught up in their dreams, that’s when the city screams, yeah/ If things stay the same, tell me who wants the change? Not feeling safe, tell me who can relate? On who can we wait?/ Something’s not adding up, who calculate when there’s shootouts for days?

When the streets hot, three glocks beat shot, six pance, kick back knee knock/ Fall flat, tree chop, crime scene, see cops, seize stock, who see?/ Not me, wheel back, re-enact, now it’s always the ones who don’t act seem amazed/ Won’t see the difference ’til things complicate, well, everytime you feel as if we have chance

“Late At Night” marks the fourth single from Third Time’s The Charm, following the previously released tracks “Family” featuring Jesse Royal, “Incient Stepping,” and “Hills.” The highly anticipated LP will all also include appearances from Jorja Smith, Jesse Royal, and Samory I. In additional exciting news, Protoje is heading out on his “Lost In Time Tour,” which kicks off tomorrow (Sept. 9) in Atlanta, GA.

Protoje also took a moment to delve into the inspiration behind his “Late at Night” collaboration. “I’ve been searching for an instrumental that epitomizes hard core reggae,” he said via press release. “It feels like how ‘Welcome To Jamrock’ by Damian Marley felt when I first heard it, and Lila’s voice adds this eerie and haunting element to an already dark and grimy riddim.”

Be sure to press play on Protoje’s brand new music video for “Late at Night” featuring Lila Iké down below.