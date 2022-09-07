Back in June, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her new podcast “Caresha Please.” After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than one billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back with all the smoke! The young star will welcome fellow rapper Saweetie on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing tomorrow (Sept. 8).

Today (Sept. 7), Yung Miami hit up Instagram with a quick preview of what fans can expect from the very spicy installment. “Y’all think @Saweetie ready for the smoke? Brand new episode of #CareshaPlease 8 p.m. TOMORROW on @REVOLTTV,” the “Rap Freaks” emcee announced. Peep the clip below.

By the looks of it, Saweetie was not at all ready for the smoke. In true “Caresha Please” fashion, Yung Miami wasted no time asking her “ICY GRL” counterpart about the gossip surrounding her relationships. From what life was like with her ex to how she felt when the Migos rapper allegedly repossessed her car after their breakup, Saweetie was confronted with a variety of intense but juicy questions. Viewers will just have to tune in to see what she had to say.

Episode five of the “Caresha Please” podcast featuring Saweetie will air tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app (which comes with an exclusive sneak peek airing tonight at midnight), or on our website here.

If you missed the viral “Caresha Please” debut featuring Diddy back in June, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, the losses they’ve experienced over the years, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode four featuring Megan Thee Stallion if you missed that — their conversation was equal parts freaky, insightful, and hilarious. Don’t miss out!