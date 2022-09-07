It’s been a couple of years since Orion dropped off his debut body of work Cyberpunk, which consisted of 12 songs and notable assists from Rasneek, Zahra, and Treez Lowkey. Since then, the DMV talent has continued his momentum with loose cuts like “Kirby” and “Tenet,” the last of which made landfall back in April and saw Orion delivering confident raps over production from Foreign Vu:

“How does it feel, where have you been, I thought you was gettin a deal, did you hit all them goals you set, I mean n**gas was up in the hills, s**t, would you sell your soul if it means you would touch on a mill’, okay what bout a bill’, okay I’m out in the field…”

Back in July, Orion liberated his most recent single “Send It Up,” a Rasneek-backed offering that seems perfect for a summer night in a strip club:

“I pull up to the spot, yea, now send it up, yea, yea, she super thick, bust it open, f**k it up, yea, yea, I mixed the fluid and the punch, it f**ked me up, yea, yea, I need her and her friend, let’s double up, I tell her bounce it up and down, toot it up, I’ma need to you shake that s**t…”

Last week (Aug. 30), fans were able to check out the official video for “Send It Up,” which comes courtesy of dogged contender and looks like a mesh between an action caper and a sci-fi flick. The clip begins with a shot of Orion in a laboratory, where he eventually brings a woman to life. Elsewhere, he and others appear to pull off a heist in a sequence of events that seem to be inspired by Pulp Fiction. Check it out for yourself below.