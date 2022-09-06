Over the weekend, Pi’erre Bourne officially unveiled his brand new album, Good Movie. The 23-track body of work was fully produced by Bourne and included just two features from Don Toliver and Young Nudy. Paired with the release was the official music video for “Where You Going,” a Late Milk-directed clip that takes fans through a cinematic journey within Bourne’s stay at a lavish mansion. On the song, Bourne raps about the endless love he has for his lady:

Aye, your love is priceless but it cost me every dime, woah, and I’ll do it again every time, woah/ If I lose you, I lose my mind, woah, and you told me, that you was fine, woah, but you showed me, I ain’t know the signs, woah/ Every time, could look in your eyes and see what’s inside, woah, she finally decide, she leaving this time at the drop of a dime, woah/ At the drop of a dime (Woah), girl, where you going? (Woah)/ In the blink of an eye (Woah), girl, where you going?

Fans don’t have to wait long to catch Bourne at a live show, as he also recently announced he is heading out on the road for his biggest tour yet. The first leg of the “Good Movie World Tour” kicks off today (Sept. 6) in Houson and will wrap in Seattle on Oct. 19.

Prior to Good Movie, he tapped in with Juicy J and shared their recent collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. Last year, Bourne closed out a successful series run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, which boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc.

Be sure to press play on Pi’erre Bourne’s official music video for “Where You Going” and also his brand new Good Movie album down below.