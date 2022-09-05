Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2022

Eminem took to Twitter to pay his respects to the late Pat Stay following news that he had been stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia on Sunday (Sept. 4).

“Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time,” wrote the “Lose Yourself” emcee. “RIP @patstay… KINGS NEVER DIE!!” As previously reported by REVOLT, Stay’s brother, Peter, confirmed that the rapper succumbed to his injuries following reports of a stabbing at the 1600 block of Lower Water Street. He was 36 years old.

More recently, Stay came to Eminem’s defense amid his ongoing feud with The Game. “I gotta say, as a fan @losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him,” wrote Stay at the time. “Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start the whole ‘He only blew up because he’s white’ type s**t, it comes off more hater-ish than competitive.”

Drake also took to social media to mourn the late rapper. Stay became a pivotal figure in Canada’s battle rap scene following his 2015 win of the King of the Dot’s “Blackout 5” matchup, which was co-presented by the Nothing Was The Same emcee. “Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best,” said Drake following the victory.

“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss @patstay_902 one of my fav rappers ever,” Drake wrote in an Instagram Story post accompanied by a photo of Stay during the infamous King of the Dot “Blackout 5” battle rap showcase. More tributes from the hip hop community flooded the internet following news of Stay’s death. “‘I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on,’ Rest in peace Pat Stay,” wrote The Alchemist. “Battle Rap icon and king. If you know me u know I always thought he was the best. I’m hurt.” Royce Da 5’9 also took to social media to mourn the late rapper. “A GREAT man,” he wrote alongside an image of Stay. “Rest peacefully.”

 

 

