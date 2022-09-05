Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy award for his voice-over work in the Marvel’s “What If…?” show. On Saturday (Sept. 3) during the Creative Arts ceremony, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Ledward reflected on the moment she first learned Boseman had been nominated. “When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording—everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” she said.

She continued, “And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future—particularly with everything he spoke about—the purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time,” Ledward said. “You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?'”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the late star won the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode.

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. In 2021, he was nominated for a posthumous Oscar for the lead actor role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman’s breakout work as King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther helped the film become the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. In November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the film, will be released.