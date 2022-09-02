The GOD DID campaign continues. Today (Sept. 2), DJ Khaled unveils another visual from his new album for “JADAKISS INTERLUDE,” a STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz-produced effort that borrows from James Brown’s oft-sampled Black Caesar classic “Down and Out in New York City.” The short-yet-effective banger gives way for Jadakiss’ potent bars about where he comes from:

“I’m B.I.G., Prodigy, DMX and Pun, killin’ n**gas for fun, nothin’ iller than son, I’ma be collectin’ this money long as it come, if I’m behind the barrel, then you in front of the gun, I’m the bullet that struck your limbs, I’m white Air Force 1s, I’m construction Timbs, I’ma do whatever it takes, just enough to win, I’m the one that your man told you not to f**k with him, I’m the single parent household with nothin’ in the ‘frigerator, pissy staircases, smell like the incinerator…”

The accompanying clip for “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” brings viewers to Jadakiss‘ Yonkers, NY stomping grounds. Just off the corner of Warburton and Glenwood Avenue, Khaled joins Kiss and a large crowd of others in front of a food market, the perfect place for The LOX emcee to deliver his explosive rhymes.

GOD DID was released last week with 18 songs and a wealth of appearances from Lil Durk, Future, Roddy Ricch, Eminem, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Latto, Skillibeng, the late Juice WRLD, and more. The album was led by the Drake and Lil Baby-assisted “STAYING ALIVE” and — since its arrival — has spawned videos for the standout cuts “BIG TIME,” “IT AIN’T SAFE,” “PARTY,” “THESE STREETS KNOW MY NAME,” “KEEP GOING,” “BEAUTIFUL,” and “WAY PAST LUCK.” Given the output, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a cinematic video for every other song on the album’s tracklist. Press play on DJ Khaled and Jadakiss’ visual for “JADAKISS FREESTYLE” below.